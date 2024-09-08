 Hotel Manager Attacked In Jabalpur, 4 Held
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | iStock Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were arrested after a video of them allegedly thrashing a hotel manager surfaced on social media in Jabalpur on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The accused shot a video of the attack and posted it on Instagram, police said. Garha police station incharge Neelesh Dohre said accused Sonu Tiwari came to stay at the hotel on September 3.

The manager Manjeet Singh Roley asked him to show his identity card, he said. This led to a dispute, as the accused argued that he didn't have to show his ID card as he was a local resident. Tiwari allegedly returned the next day with his associates and attacked Roley.

When he escaped, they surrounded him on the road and beat him up. Roley lodged a police complaint on September 4 and a case was registered.

article-image

He was unaware of a video of the attack, the official said. When the SP saw notice, a police team was constituted and accused, Tiwari, Nasir Shah, Ankit Choudhary and Hemant Patel were arrested.

A search is underway to trace the others seen in video footage, the official said. Ankit Choudhary has six to seven cases registered against him while other accused are booked in one case each, police said.

