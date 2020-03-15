Hostage Congress MLAs hypnotised using black magic: MP Minister PC Sharma

BHOPAL: Making a bizarre claim public relation minister PC Sharma said that Congress MLAs have been held hostage using black magic and they have been hypnotised.

The minister was interacting with the media during the cabinet briefing, here on Sunday.

Even as it was confirmed on Saturday night that the Madhya Pradesh assembly will have floor test on March 16, Sharma exuded confidence that Kamal Nath government will pass it. However, he added that Congress is trying to meet its MLAs and repeated that they have been held hostage using black magic.

Sharma raised the concern about the Congress MLAs held in a Bengaluru resort and appealed to the Governor to interfere in the matter to get the MLAs back.

"16 Congress MLAs are kidnapped in Bengaluru. A lot of MLAs want to come, but they are not being allowed to return. Their mobile phones have been snatched and they are not even allowed to meet or contact their family members. Looking at the videos of the MLAs that have emerged, it seems like the MLAs have been hypnotised and terrorised. I appeal Governor Lalji Tandon to get the MLAs released from Bengalaru," he said.

"It was discussed in the State Cabinet meeting that our MLAs who have come from Jaipur should be tested medically. Those in Haryana and Bengaluru should also be tested medically," PC Sharma stated.

‘We are always ready for the floor test’

Commenting upon the floor test which is scheduled for Monday, he said: "We are always ready for the floor test. In the previous floor test, two MLAs increased in our total strength during voting. This time more MLAs will support us."