Honour Killing: BSF Jawan kills niece in Bhind

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A BSF personnel in Bhind has been arrested for allegedly killing his niece and throwing her body in a river in Bhind district, sources said Wednesday.

The accused identified as Indal Singh Bhadauriya is posted in Chhattisgarh.

According to information, Bhadauriya spotted his niece roaming around in Gwalior town with three boys on November 30. This irked him so much that he decided to kill her.

On December 1, he strangulated her to death when she was alone at home in Bhind town and threw the body in a river.

When Priya’s brother returned home school and inquired about her, Bhadauriya informed him that she had gone to Guna town to visit her maternal aunty.

“When brother talked to her maternal aunt, he came to know that his sister didn’t arrive there. He later approached the police and lodged a complaint,” a police officer said.

The officer said that the accused had been arrested. “The accused said that he was upset over his niece, therefore he killed her,” the officer added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:56 PM IST