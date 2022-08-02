Honey trap: Gang of four held in Gwalior for blackmailing Shivpuri businessman with objectionable pics

Honey Trap |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have busted a honey trap racket and arrested four persons, including a woman involved in extorting money from a businessman, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police Gwalior, Amit Sanghi told Free Press that the racketeers were Shivpuri-based businessmen with his objectionable photographs and videos. The businessman had paid them Rs 2 lakh but the accused were demanding him to pay Rs 25 lakh more. The businessman in his complaint to police said that he had come in contact with a woman, who allegedly gave him sedative-laced drink and took his nude photographs. She also made his nude videos. After the incident, the gang of four including the woman, started posting his objectionable videos and pictures on his social media account demanding Rs 2 lakh. They asked the businessman to hand over the amount in Gwalior on Monday evening.

The businessman on arriving at Gwalior first approached police and filed a complaint against the four.

Meanwhile, the four too checked-in in a hotel in Gwalior and called the businessman with the amount. After the businessman handed over the amount and left the hotel, a team of police led by additional superintendent of police crime, Rajesh Dandotia arrested the accused. They also recovered the amount given by the businessman. Police have also seized four mobile phones from the accused. They have been booked under Section 388,120 and 34 of IPC. The police have not disclosed the names of the accused.