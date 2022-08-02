e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Manager of MPIDC ends life, kin claim of harassment by senior officers

According to the Police station in-charge Mahendra Kumar Mishra, the victim was allegedly in depression and is claimed to be a victim of harassment from the senior officers of the department.

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The manager posted in Madhya Pradesh Industrial development corporation Mantralaya allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from 5th floor of a building on Tuesday, said the Sahapura police.

She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Mahendra Kumar Mishra told Free Press that the victim identified as Rani Sharma (27) of urban life colony Bhopal and a native of Gwalior.

As per the statement of the father of the deceased, Rani was in depression for past few months, added the TI.

“The possibility of harassment from the senior officers of the office cannot be ruled out. No mobile has been seized and no suicide note had been found, but as soon as the family allows, the police will continue the investigation”, he added.

