Honey Trap Case: I-T set to tighten its noose around Meena for giving Rs20L

BHOPAL: The Income Tax department has begun to tighten its noose around Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) PC Meena who was blackmailed in honey-trap episode.

The STF which is inquiring into the honey trap case has also informed the I-T department about Meena’s giving of Rs 20 lakh to Arti Dayal and Rupa who were part of the trap.

After getting information from SIT, the I-T department is all set to quiz Meena about the source of Rs 20 lakh.

Another accused, Monika Yadav, also referred to Rs 20 lakh given by Meena in her statements, and it has been mentioned in the challan prepared for the case.

The name of another IAS officer, who has allegedly given Rs 1 crore to the accused, has also been mentioned in the challan, but as there is no clear evidence against the officer, the I-T department cannot take action against him.

The case seems to have been swept under the carpet, although the names of senior officers and those of politicians, belonging to the BJP and Congress, have cropped up in the challans prepared by SIT and CID.

The names of IAS officer PC Meena, OSDs of ministers, Harish Khare and Arun Nigam, BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripathi and district Congress president of Chhatarpur, Manoj Trivedi, have figured in the case.

While no action has been taken against any of the officers, both BJP and Congress are yet to serve notices on their leaders.

According to vice president of Congress Chandrabhash Shekhar, an inquiry into the case is going on, and it will be put up in a meeting of the party after two days. Trivedi further said stern action would be taken against Trivedi.

Nevertheless, BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said the challan was very confusing, because the names of those who took money were mentioned in it, but those who gave it were kept secret.

Kothari demanded that the inquiry should not be one-sided and that it is not yet known whether those people whose names cropped up in the episode were really involved in it.