Hockey Talent spotted by Major Dhyan Chand's son in 2013; MP Olympian bronze medallist completes one year as DSP in state

Vivek Sagar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vivek Sagar Prasad has been at the forefront of Indian men's hockey. The midfielder Vivek Sagar was a part of the senior team squad that won the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020.

Olympian Vivek Sagar joined Madhya Pradesh Police as DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) in 2021.

While talking to the Free Press reporter, the Olympian said, "My father wanted me to do something in academics, and I understand it now. His profession is teaching, and he wanted me to focus more on my studies as a teacher. At that time, there was no famous hockey athlete in my district. So, there was no one he could name as an example of a hockey career.But my mother, sister and brother always supported me."

He added, "But when my father sees what I have done, he regrets that he stopped me from going to tournaments. I can say that him stopping me from playing worked more as a motivation for me. It made me feel like I needed to prove myself, and here I am today."

When asked about how he is feeling after achieving so many things at such a young age, the Olympian replied, "I don't think like that; I feel I have a lot more tournaments to play in and many more things to achieve life. I am just 22, I believe in God, and it is just my beginning."

The Olympian said that in 2013 Major Dhyan Chand's son, Olympian Ashok Kumar spotted him at a tournament in Akola, Maharashtra. Ashok Kumar was a chief guest in the tournament Olympian, and then he asked him to come along. He offered to shift to Bhopal, and then he was trained at the Madhya Pradesh State Hockey Academy.

Vivek Sagar is the Second-youngest player ever to make India's debut at the four-nation invitational tournament in New Zealand. He later made his debut for the national team at 17 years old, ten months, and 22 days. He is 22 years old and has already participated and won medals in many major tournaments.