Hip Surgery Costing ₹3 Lakh Conducted At Just ₹5 In Madhya Pradesh Hospital

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A hip surgery, which generally costs Rs 3 lakh or more, was conducted for only Rs 5 at district hospital Victoria of Jabalpur. The team of doctors conducted a hip replacement surgery on a 25-year-old man who met with a severe accident. According to information, Santosh Kumar, a resident of Adhartal met with a road accident and sustained serious injuries to his hip joints.

After the accident, Santosh’s kin admitted him to a private hospital in Jabalpur where the cost of operation was said to be Rs 3 Lakh.

Later, the patient’s family took him to the government hospital of Jabalpur, District Hospital Victoria. At the hospital, at a registration fee of Rs 5, they admitted Santosh.

After examining the situation of their patient, the team of doctors at Victoria hospital decided to carry out a hip replacement surgery. Making arrangements for the surgery the operation theater was upgraded and new equipment was purchased.

According to civil surgeon Dr. Manish Mishra, the staff members were also given a two-day training for the operation and to keep the OT infection free, the staff maintained proper cleanliness and maintained the necessary parameters required for the organ transplant.

Currently, the patient Santosh Kumar is healthy and has been shifted to ICU for observation. Santosh and his family also extended their gratitude towards the surgeons and the hospital staff for giving him a new life.

This is the first time a major surgery has been done by a government hospital. This can be taken as a precedent by entire Madhya Pradesh.

