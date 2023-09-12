MP Tragedy: Class 10th Student Dies In Road Accident; Man Dragged By Car For 300 Metres In Ratlam

Representational Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old student died, while another young man was left severely injured after a car dragged him for nearly 300 metres in two separate road accidents that happened in Ratlam within 12 hours.

In the first accident reported on Tuesday morning, a 15-year-old boy named Saurabh, who was a Class 10 student, was traveling in a car when an accident occurred, leading to his unfortunate demise on the spot.

Preliminary information indicates that on Tuesday morning, news of Saurabh Katara's passing reached his school. The school administration announced a holiday in memory of the departed student, followed by a tribute paid to him. At the Sarvan Hospital, post-mortem procedures are being conducted on Saurabh's body.

Meanwhile, on Monday night around 10:45, a private passenger bus from Jaora to Dodar carried Danish Khan, a resident of Dodar.

He had alighted from the bus along with his brother Arbaz at the Dodar bus stand and was crossing the road to go home. Suddenly, a car coming from the Jaora side hit Danish. The car was speeding so fast that Danish was hit and dragged for nearly 300 meters until Hangama Chowk.

Due to the impact, Danish ended up under the car. As soon as news of the incident reached Hangama Chowk, a crowd gathered at the scene. Injured Danish was immediately rescued and taken to the Jaora Hospital in a toll company ambulance for treatment.

