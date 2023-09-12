Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Police Seizes Truck With Illicit Liquor Worth ₹10 Lakh |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant pre-election operation, Jabalpur police apprehended a truck loaded with approximately 5,400 litres of illicit liquor on Monday, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 10 lakhs.

Acting on a tip-off, the police tracked down the truck, which was carrying a substantial quantity of country-made liquor, and conducted a raid near Maharajpur Karounda Nala in the Adhartal police jurisdiction.

Upon encountering the police, the truck driver attempted to flee the scene but was unsuccessful and was subsequently detained for questioning.

Investigations are underway to identify the owner of the truck and uncover any potential connections to the liquor mafia.

Truck Was Carrying Liquor From Katni-Sihora to Jabalpur

The seized truck, reportedly loaded with a considerable amount of liquor, is believed to have been en route from Katni-Sihora to Jabalpur.

Authorities have intensified efforts to combat the illicit liquor trade and ensure the integrity of the electoral process. Further details regarding the truck's owner and any potential links to the liquor mafia are being pursued.

