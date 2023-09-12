Bhopal: Congress Leaders Approach CEO Over ‘Irregularities’ In Voters’ List

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader from Narela constituency has approached chief electoral officer for the second time complaining against the alleged irregularities in voters’ list, here on Monday. A party leader form Surkhi too has filed a complaint with the CEO on the same issue. Congress leader from Narela, Manoj Shukla said in the constituency 12,561 voters have been inducted in three to four polling booths.

The booth level officers have not conducted any physical verification of the voters in the constituency, he alleged, demanding removal of their names. Congress leader JP Dhanopia and party leader from Surkhi constituency Neeraj Sharma alleged that the local administration was working under the pressure of minister Govind Singh Rajput and at his behest around 15,000 fictitious names have been added to the voters’ list. They urged the CEO to launch an investigation into the matter and initiate action against the officials responsible for the anomaly.