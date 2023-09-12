 Bhopal: Congress Leaders Approach CEO Over ‘Irregularities’ In Voters’ List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Congress Leaders Approach CEO Over ‘Irregularities’ In Voters’ List

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Approach CEO Over ‘Irregularities’ In Voters’ List

A party leader form Surkhi too has filed a complaint with the CEO on the same issue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader from Narela constituency has approached chief electoral officer for the second time complaining against the alleged irregularities in voters’ list, here on Monday. A party leader form Surkhi too has filed a complaint with the CEO on the same issue. Congress leader from Narela, Manoj Shukla said in the constituency 12,561 voters have been inducted in three to four polling booths.

The booth level officers have not conducted any physical verification of the voters in the constituency, he alleged, demanding removal of their names. Congress leader JP Dhanopia and party leader from Surkhi constituency Neeraj Sharma alleged that the local administration was working under the pressure of minister Govind Singh Rajput and at his behest around 15,000 fictitious names have been added to the voters’ list. They urged the CEO to launch an investigation into the matter and initiate action against the officials responsible for the anomaly.

Read Also
Bhopal: NGT Fines, Expenses On Ladli Behna Events Trigger Uproarious Scene In BMC Council Meet
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Three Held, Currency Notes With Face Value Of ₹1. 92L Seized In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Three Held, Currency Notes With Face Value Of ₹1. 92L Seized In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 61-year-old Woman’s Body Found In Luv-Kush Nagar, Husband Suspects Murder

Madhya Pradesh: 61-year-old Woman’s Body Found In Luv-Kush Nagar, Husband Suspects Murder

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Approach CEO Over ‘Irregularities’ In Voters’ List

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Approach CEO Over ‘Irregularities’ In Voters’ List

Bhopal: NGT Fines, Expenses On Ladli Behna Events Trigger Uproarious Scene In BMC Council Meet

Bhopal: NGT Fines, Expenses On Ladli Behna Events Trigger Uproarious Scene In BMC Council Meet

Bhopal: Mantralaya Officials On Mass Leave Today To Press For 11-point Demands

Bhopal: Mantralaya Officials On Mass Leave Today To Press For 11-point Demands