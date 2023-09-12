Bhopal: NGT Fines, Expenses On Ladli Behna Events Trigger Uproarious Scene In BMC Council Meet

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Penalty and the environmental damage compensation levied by National Green Tribunal on Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the expense being incurred in organizing Ladli Behna Yojana triggered an uproarious scene at BMC council meeting on Monday. At the meeting held at ISBT BMC auditorium, the leader of opposition Shabista Zaki raised the issue of NGT fines being imposed on the municipal corporation holding the officials responsible for the same. Replying to her, Mayor Malti Rai and Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Ravindra Yati informed the parishad that the BMC administration is challenging the NGT order in Supreme Court.

The Congress corporators trouped into the well of the House demanding clarification from MiC members and Mayor. They blamed BMC officials for negligence and tarnishing the image of the BMC at NGT hearings.

The green tribunal has slapped three fines so far on the BMC. A penalty of Rs 1 crore was imposed on construction of a floating cruise restaurant on the Upper Lake. Then Rs 1.5 crore fine was slapped over the mismanagement at Adampur landfill site. The tribunal again levied Rs 121 crore environmental damage compensation on the civic body for discharging medical waste in three reservoirs-—Matia Talab, Siddiqui Hasan Talab and Munsi Hussain Khan Talab.

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi instructed the BMC commissioner to look into the matter of BMC being penalized again and again.

MiC member Ravindra Yati said, “In case of the floating cruise restaurant, BMC never gave permission and so on this ground we are moving SC challenging the NGT order. It is MP Tourism which gave the permission. And now on the order of the NGT we have dismantled it.” Zaki countered saying that the lake conservation authority of BMC had given the permission and it was Congress which raised the issue of illegal construction.

BMC money spent on govt events: Zaki

“Ladli Behna Yojana is a state government-run scheme and so it should spend on organising the programmes , not the municipal body. Why is BMC spending money on the scheme when it doesn’t have money to disburse salaries to its municipal employees.” Shabista Zaki, LoP in BMC council

WCD to reimburse amount: Mayor

“Expense which BMC has made on holding Ladli Behna Yojana programmes will be reimbursed by the Women and Child Department (WCD). We have written to the collector regarding the matter.”

Malti Rai, Mayor

Zaki’s ‘Mithya’ remark invites ire

BJP corporators trouped into the well of the House demanding apology from Shabista Zaki for terming the reply of MiC member Ravindra Yati as ‘Mithya’(false). During the Question Hour, Zaki had raised questions over purchasing Alum and bleaching powers for purification of potable water. Replying to it, Yati said, “I have a test report of MANIT about the quality of water, Alum. And the report has approved our quality.” Not satisfied by his reply, Zaki termed it as ‘Mithya’(false) claiming that she too has a report of MANIT in which it stated water quality as sub-standard. Mayor and BJP members demanded an apology from Zaki saying that calling it ‘Mithya” was an insult to the entire MIC.

