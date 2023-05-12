High-end cars, land & more: MP govt officer's illicit assets worth ₹7 Cr exposed in raid |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking anti-corruption raid on Friday, a government officer in Madhya Pradesh, Hema Meena, was found to possess assets worth over ₹7 crore despite her modest income (₹30,000).

Hema Meena, a 36-year-old contractual in-charge assistant engineer at MP Police Housing Corporation, was discovered to own a wide range of luxurious possessions. These include 5-7 high-end luxury cars, 20,000 square feet of land, prized Gir breed cattle, and even a high-end 98-inch TV priced at ₹30 lakh.

Surprise raid under the pretext of repairing solar panels

As per report of NDTV, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) recently conducted a surprise search at Ms. Meena's residence under the pretext of repairing solar panels. The shocking findings revealed assets totaling approximately ₹7 crore, a staggering 232 per cent more than her known sources of income. It was revealed during the initial investigation that Ms. Meena initially purchased agricultural land in her father's name and later built a lavish house worth around ₹1 crore.

Furthermore, it was discovered that Ms. Meena misappropriated materials intended for projects of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation to construct her own residence. The raid also led to the confiscation of heavy agricultural machinery, including harvesters. Other valuable items uncovered during the search included 100 dogs, a complete wireless communication system, and mobile jammers.

Manu Vyas, Superintendent of Lokayukta Police in Bhopal, stated that the search operation took place at three locations, including Ms. Meena's residence in Bilkhiriya. While the preliminary estimates value the seized assets at ₹5 to 7 crore, authorities anticipate uncovering more as the investigation progresses. Mr. Vyas also mentioned that assistance from other departments will be sought to determine the precise value of the seized items.

A case has been registered against Hema Meena, underscoring the severity of the situation.