High Court notice to Madhya Pradesh government on strike by private schools, seeks reply by July 27

BHOPAL: Principal bench of Jabalpur High Court has asked the state government to clear their stand on the recent strike of the private school organizations across the state. Government has to file the reply by July 27 in the court.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Nagrik Upbhokta Manch urging the court to rein in private schools going on strike- against court orders on Monday.

The petitioner, PG Najpandey said that during the argument government’s advocate said that the private schools had gone on a one day token strike. Petitioner’s lawyer, Dinesh Upadhyaya argued that the strike was recalled on a condition.

“What if the conditions imposed by the private schools are not fulfilled? Will they not go on strike again,” asked Upadhyaya.

After this the High Court asked the government’s representative on the stand of the government. The High Court gave time up to July 27 to file the reply. Government has to file the reason why the private schools had gone on strike and what their demands were.

Government has also to reply as to what steps it would take to ensure that the private schools follow the decision given by the court and what is the government’s stand on the demands of private school organizations, said lawyer Upadhyaya.

Private schools across the state had gone on a strike stopping online classes after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that schools will not be allowed to increase the fee and that they will charge tuition fee only.

Later, when the parents’ organizations opposed the move of private schools and decided to challenge it in the court, the school reopened the next day.