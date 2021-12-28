HC-NEET UG COUNSELING: High Court refers OBC reservation petition to regular bench

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, Jabalpur, has referred the petition on OBC reservation in NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test)-2021 undergraduate counselling to the regular bench on Monday, said petitionerís counsellor.

The petition, challenging the OBC reservation in NEET undergraduate counselling, †was brought before the vacation bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Vivek Kumar Agrawal on Monday.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi said, ìThe court made it clear that all reservation matters would be heard by the regular bench only. At present, there is no urgency to hear the matter in the vacation bench.

As per advocates, the High Court had passed an order on September 1, 2021 and made it clear that no interim order would be passed by the court over OBC reservation.

The legality of counselling being done at 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes in NEET undergraduate admission has been challenged by a petition filed by four students of unreserved category. They had stressed on giving 14 per cent reservation to OBCs. With this petition, all 53 cases related to OBC reservation were postponed to January 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 12:10 AM IST