Half-day traders’ bandh in Madhya Pradesh passes off peacefully

BHOPAL: Business establishments remained closed till 2.00 pm in Madhya Pradesh in response to the nationwide call by the Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT) for 12-hour ‘Bharat bandh’ in protest against GST complications and the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

After 2.00 pm, shops started opening across the state. It was a peaceful ‘Bharat bandh’ in Madhya Pradesh. CAIT attributed the early opening of the shops to the flexibility given to the traders of Madhya Pradesh as there was a bandh over the petrol and diesel price hike on February 20.

In Bhopal, shops downed shutters in Old, as well as New Bhopal, from the morning. At major markets, such as New Market, Chowk Bazar, Jumerati, Hanumanganj, shops were closed as a mark of protest.

Bone of contention

The traders want the Centre to review the provisions of GST and simplify the tax system in India. They claim that GST is one of the “most complex taxation systems” and has severely affected traders and needs to be rewritten. Some of the trouble-making provisions: