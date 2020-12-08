Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Bharat Bandh on Tuesday received mixed response in the state even as farmers’ associations and political parties backed it. The 4-hour bandh was observed between 11 am and 3 pm.

Few incidents of violence were reported in Gwalior Chambal region where protestors, shopkeepers and the police came face-to-face.

In Shivpuri, there was a scuffle with cops when Congress workers and Bhim army tried to burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police used water cannon to disperse the protestors.

In Gwalior, Aam Admi Party workers tried to gherao the house of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The police managed to stopped them and arrested 15 AAP workers.

Wider impact of the bandh was also seen in Raisen, Narsinghpur, Morena, Chhindwara, Khargone, Alirajpur, Jabalpur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dewas and other districts.

In Guna, dispute occurred when some Congressmen asked shopkeepers to down their shutters. A video went viral on social media in which a shopkeeper assaulted protestors with a stick, however, the police managed to control the situation.

Another video went viral on social media which showed the Biora Congress MLA asking traders to close their shops.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper refused to close his shop saying that he supported the BJP. Similar incidents were reported in Rewa where the Congress and shopkeepers came head-on over the issue of shops’ closure.

IG law and order, D Sri Niwas Rao, later said the bandh passed off peacefully. No violent incidents were reported throughout the state.