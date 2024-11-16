 Gwalior Villagers Snatch Gun From UP Minister Manohar Lal Mannu Kori's PSO, Thrash Him & Driver To Avenge Slap On Local
Gwalior Villagers Snatch Gun From UP Minister Manohar Lal Mannu Kori's PSO, Thrash Him & Driver To Avenge Slap On Local

Nearly 15-20 people arrived and attacked the minister's PSO and driver. The villagers snatched the gun from the PSO and beat him publicly in the middle of the road.

Updated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as two youths were arrested and 15 people were booked for allegedly attacking PSO and driver of Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State Manohar Lal Mannu Kori in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The villagers got furious after the minister's PSO allegedly slapped a local youth near Jhansi Highway.

According to information, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Labour and Service Scheme Manohar Lal Mannu Kori was travelling from Agra to Jhansi. There was a traffic jam near Bilua on Jhansi Highway as the truck had overturned. As the minister's car took the wrong turn to avoid the traffic, causing a disturbance on the road. The commuters started to object, following which his driver got into a dispute with a biker, Bunty Yadav. The minister's personal security officer (PSO) came out of the car and started arguing. As the argument continued, the PSO lost his temper and hurled a tight slap at the biker.

Yadav, feeling offended, called his friends and villagers. Nearly 15-20 people arrived and attacked the minister's PSO and driver. The villagers snatched the gun from the PSO and beat him publicly in the middle of the road.

The minister reached Bilua police station and registered a case against the accused. SP Dharmveer Singh, DIG, and IG were present on the spot. After getting the pistol of the minister's PSO, he left for Jhansi. The police arrested 2 accused.

