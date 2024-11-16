 ‘Mere Angane Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam,' Dhirendra Shastri Asks Muslims To Stay Away From Hindu Temples In Bhopal (WATCH)
His comments were directed toward Muslims and emphasised the importance of mutual respect between communities.

Saturday, November 16, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham‘s chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, once again stirred a controversy as he made strong remarks against Muslim during his visit to Bhopal on Tuesday.

Watch video below :-

While speaking to media persons, he said, “aapke masjid mein hum nahi aate, aur na aapko humare riwazon ke baare mein kuch pata hai, agar koi hindu masjid mein aye toh use jhoote se maaro" (Hindus don’t interfere in your mosques, and they know nothing about your religion. If our Hindus enter your mosques, beat them with shoes).

He added, “We don’t set up shops outside your religious places, so what is your business in our space?”

C2C Advanced Systems IPO: Defence Electronics Solution Provider's ₹99 Crore Public Issue To Open On November 22
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Central Railway To Run Special Suburban Trains From November 19-21 For Voters & Election Personnel - More Details Inside
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To 'Vote-Jihad' Call With Call For 'Dharma-Yudh Of Votes'
Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, Known For Directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Passes Away In Chennai After Battling Liver Failure
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Gurudwara In Bhopal Extends Greetings On Guru Nanak...
Shastri also spoke about unity among Indians, cautioning against internal divisions. He said, “If we Indians fight among ourselves, countries like China and Pakistan will take advantage and harm us.” His statement aimed to highlight the importance of staying united as a nation.

The spiritual leader’s remarks come amidst rising concerns about communal harmony in the country. Shastri is known for his bold statements and has often voiced his opinions on social and political matters.

During his Bhopal visit, he emphasised the need for understanding and respecting boundaries between communities, urging people to work together for a stronger and more united India.

