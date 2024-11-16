‘Mere Angane Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam,' Dhirendra Shastri Asks Muslims To Stay Away From Hindu Temples In Bhopal (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham‘s chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, once again stirred a controversy as he made strong remarks against Muslim during his visit to Bhopal on Tuesday.

While speaking to media persons, he said, “aapke masjid mein hum nahi aate, aur na aapko humare riwazon ke baare mein kuch pata hai, agar koi hindu masjid mein aye toh use jhoote se maaro" (Hindus don’t interfere in your mosques, and they know nothing about your religion. If our Hindus enter your mosques, beat them with shoes).

He added, “We don’t set up shops outside your religious places, so what is your business in our space?”

His comments were directed toward Muslims and emphasised the importance of mutual respect between communities.

Shastri also spoke about unity among Indians, cautioning against internal divisions. He said, “If we Indians fight among ourselves, countries like China and Pakistan will take advantage and harm us.” His statement aimed to highlight the importance of staying united as a nation.

The spiritual leader’s remarks come amidst rising concerns about communal harmony in the country. Shastri is known for his bold statements and has often voiced his opinions on social and political matters.

During his Bhopal visit, he emphasised the need for understanding and respecting boundaries between communities, urging people to work together for a stronger and more united India.