Gwalior: Students made to wash mid-day meal plates, MPHRC seeks report

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
Representative pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken note of students of a government primary school, Murar Gwalior being made to do their midday meal dishes. The students are first asked to wash their plates and then allowed to attend the class.

The Commission has sought reply from Gwalior collector and district education officer to submit a report on the matter.

Special treatment to undertial

The Commission has also sought reply form IG general Gwalior and superintendent of jail over special treatment being given to an undertrial at a local hospital.

An undertrial Harish Sharma has been admitted to JAH super specialist hospital in Gwalior where he is being given special treatment. The man was found using a mobile phone, laptop and other gadgets in his hospital room. Taking note of the matter, the Commission has asked the IG and other officials to submit a report within 10 days.

Seeks report from Barwani collector

The commission has also sought a report from Barwani collector and DEO on more than 200 girl students being made to walk 4 to 5 kilometres to reach school from their hostel. The students reside in a hostel in village Bundi, while their school is situated in neighbouring village Awali. The students have to walk to their school daily. 

