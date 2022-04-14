Gwalior: Man rapes his sister-in-law on pretext of introducing her to jailed husband; case registered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man has allegedly raped his sister-in-law on the pretext of introducing her to jailed husband in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Thursday.

Three companions of the accused had helped him in committing the crime and they also repeatedly raped the victim for two day.

The 30-year-old victim is a resident of Hathnaura village, Dabra Tehsil of the district and her husband was jailed a few days ago in connection with an assault case. The accused promised the victim that he would help her to meet her husband in jail every week.

Following which he came with the victim to the city on April 10. After that he took her in a deserted house in Motijhil Krishna Nagar colony and raped her.

When the victim showed her protest, the accused threatened to kill her. He kept her there for two days and three companions of the accused, Pramod, Nandu and Bunty also raped her in the house.

Two days later, the woman reached her village and after that on April 13, she met her husband in jail. The victim narrated her story to her husband and lodged a complaint against them in the evening on the same day.

ASP city Abhinav Chouksey said that on the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case against the accused and his three companions. Efforts were on to nab the accused.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:04 AM IST