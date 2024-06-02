Bhopal: Assailants Attack Trader Carrying Gold, Cash, Victim Injured In Self-Defence

Victim Jitendra Vallecha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged bullion trader foiled a robbery attempt by bike-borne assailants near Halalpura Market in Lalghati on Friday night, according to Koh-e-Fiza police. The trader sustained injuries while fighting back the robbers, who fled empty-handed.

The bullion trader, Jitendra Vallecha, was on his way home on his bike when the robbers allegedly attacked him. Police stated that Vallecha fought back the attackers, preventing a major robbery, as he was carrying 20 gold rings and Rs 1 lakh in cash. Vallecha is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

Vallecha had closed his shop around 10 pm on Friday and was heading home to Bairagarh on his bike. As he approached Halalpura Market in Lalghati, several bike-borne men overtook him. One of the assailants attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, causing injuries to his neck. The bag he was carrying also received cut, following which gold rings and cash inside began falling out.

The bikers returned to the scene after the first blow on him, and attempted to snatch his bag. As Vallecha began screaming to alert the passers-by, the unidentified assailants fled the scene on their bike. Injured Vallecha called up one of his friends Vinay Dadlani, who rushed to the spot and took him to a private hospital. The Koh-e-Fiza police have registered a case against the unidentified accused.