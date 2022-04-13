Gwalior: 28-year-old worried dwarf man gets 40 job offer after MLA writes on social media

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old dwarf man, worried about job, got around 40 job offers after an MLA wrote on his social media to help him in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the dwarf man Ankesh Koshthi is a resident of Lala ka Bazar locality of the district and he pursued MBA. He was searching for a job for the last two years but he did not get a better job as he was short.

When the MLA from Gwalior South, Praveen Pathak came to know about his problem, he wrote on his social media handle along with the description of Ankesh characteristics. Following which Ankesh received around 40 job offers.

Pathak said, “Ankesh had come to me. He had a very simple personality. He told me that he pursued an MBA. After which I felt that he should get a job. So, I did my job and wrote on my social media handle to help him.”

Ankesh has said that he has 2 siblings, a brother and a sister. His mother works in a factory and his father is a tailor. He reached the MLA’s residence for a certification required in correction of his mother’s Aadhar Card.

Ankesh further said that when he met Pathak, he did not even feel that he was meeting any leader, he felt like meeting elder brother. Pathak helped him immediately. Apart from that Pathak understood his qualification and helped him in getting various job offers, Ankesh added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 04:36 PM IST