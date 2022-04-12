Madhya Pradesh: Dogs kill 18 goats, injure 30 in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A pack of dogs attacked a herd of rams and goats and killed 18 rams and injured 30 livestock, forest officials said on Tuesday.

On getting information about the incident, Patwari rushed to the spot and sent the injured livestock to veterinary hospital.

A resident of Kithoda village Modi Baghel kept rams and goats and constructed a temporary shack for the livestock. The shack was surrounded by thorns on Monday night when Modi and his family members had gone to harvest crops a pack of wild dogs entered the shack.

Because of the sudden attack, the livestock ran here and there and 18 of them were killed.

When Modi’s neighbours heard the noise they shooed away the dogs. In the morning, Patwari Sanjay Yadav visited the spot and took feedback on the incident.

Yadav said that the wild dogs attacked the livestock at night and killed 18 of them and that the injured goats were sent to a veterinary hospital.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:47 PM IST