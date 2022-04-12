Watch Video: Here’s what happened when a dog reunited with his owner after 5 long years

Staying away from your loved ones is hard for humans as well as for our adorable pets. But nothing feels better than coming back home and seeing your pets wagging their tail and running towards you, which makes you realize that you weren’t alone who was missing them.

Recently, a video went viral on Twitter in which a dog is rushing towards a women, later licking her face. As the owner hugged him he couldn't stop wagging his tail.

The women tries to hold him but he keeps moving around as he’s so happy to reunite with her after a really long time. Eventually, she had to lay him down on the ground and hug him to make him calm down. The Video was uploaded on Twitter yesterday by Goodnewscorrespondant since then there are more than 800k views followed by thousands of Retweets and 22k likes

According to reports, the dog was stolen and reunited with his owner after 5 years. The family thought they won’t see him again.

Dog and owner are reunited after 5 years apart. This dog was stolen and family thought they'd never see dog again.



pic.twitter.com/84qe5y9oH2 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) April 11, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:49 PM IST