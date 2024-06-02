Bhopal: Guess, What Do Vehicle-Lifters Want To Steal? Hatchback Cars

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The hatchback car seems to be the most favourite vehicle for city's vehicle-lifters when it comes to stealing four-wheelers. The data revealed by the senior police officials suggest that close to 268 four-wheelers were stolen in city last year of which 116 were hatchback cars. Following this were Sedan cars (98) and SUVs (54).

When Free Press contacted police crime branch officials, they said it, 'It is easy to steal hatchback car as its lock can be broken easily.' The vehicle-lifters often carry master keys with them to open car door lock, which prevents buzzing of anti-theft alarm. Besides, master keys help to unlock doors of hatchback cars without much effort. This makes the work of thieves easy. 'The master keys are not very helpful in opening car door locks of Sedan and SUVs,' officials added.

Areas with most thefts

Vehicle thefts are rampant in MP Nagar, TT Nagar, Kolar Road, Ashoka Garden, Aishbag and Ayodhya bypass. This is despite the fact that TT Nagar, MP Nagar and Ayodhya bypass are busy areas. Thieves manage to make away with hefty four-wheelers without being caught easily.

Police at city exits: CP

When contacted, police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said police personnel had been deployed at all the exit points of the city. 'They often manage to nab culprits heading outside the city along with stolen vehicles,' he added when asked about steps taken to keep vehicle-lifting in check.