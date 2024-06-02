Seat-leaving bond: MP HC asks Indore medical college to return documents without paying Rs 30 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Friday asked MGM Medical College, Indore, to return original documents to petitioner (doctor) without paying Rs 30 lakh fixed as seat-leaving bond.

The petitioner Dr Aditi Dhurve was allotted the seat in MD radiotherapy at MGM Medical College Indore in 2022. She had submitted all the original documents to college dean.

She was working as medical officer at community health centre in Narsinghpur since 2021. As per rule, she could have pursued MD, radiotherapy course, only after receiving NOC from chief medical officer in Narsinghpur and commissioner, public health and family welfare, Bhopal.

Her request for NOC to pursue MD at MGM Medical College was rejected. As a result, she could not pursue MD.

When she visited MGM Medical College to collect her original documents, the authorities demanded Rs 30 lakh, citing rules.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi who appeared on behalf of petitioner said, 'Division bench headed by Justice Sushrurt Arvind Dharmadhikari granted interim relief to the petitioner and directed MGM Medical College to return her original documents without requiring her to deposit Rs 30 lakh.'

Notice has been issued to all the respondents to file reply within four weeks. 'It's the first case wherein petitioner has challenged the pre-PG rules of seat-leaving bond of Rs 30 lakh. It will benefit thousands of students in medical colleges in MP,' Sanghi added.