Gwalior: Man bludgeoned to death over tobacco pouch worth Rs 5, accused arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Kampu police have arrested a paan kiosk owner and his son for bludgeoning a man to death who asked for a tobacco pouch from them for free, the police said on Friday.

The police added that the accused fled from the spot after committing the crime and was nabbed later.

The Kampu police identified deceased victim as Subhash, a resident of Lalitpur Colony. The police said that on Friday morning, Subhash went to a kiosk operating in the vicinity of colony and purchased a tobacco pouch worth Rs 5 from the kiosk owner Karan Yadav.

When Yadav demanded money from Subhash, he said he would pay later, following which the duo entered into altercation. As the altercation intensified, Yadav called his son and the two attacked Subhash with iron rods. As a result, he felt unconscious. The father and son fled from the spot.

Locals residents rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. The police were informed who scanned CCTV footage.

Soon after this, the accused were taken into custody by the police.