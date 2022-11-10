Watch Video: Lord Krishna brings procession to marry girl in MP

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In order to fulfill the wish of his terminally ill bed-ridden daughter, a man got her married to Lord Krishna in Gwalior with fanfare. The Lord arrived at the girl's door in a huge wedding procession from Vrindavan. The baraat had all –baraatis dancing to the tune of band and DJ and lights. After the night long wedding ritual, the Lord left with his newly-wed wife. Later, the girl returned to her parental home carrying her husband – Kanhaiya—in her lap.

Sishupal Rathore’s 26-year-old daughter Sonal has been bed-ridden for long. She had been suffering from an incurable neurological disorder which prevented her from walking. She wanted to get married like all girls of her age. However, no one was ready to tie the nuptial knot with her owing to her medical condition. As all treatments failed to bring about any visible change in her medical status, her father decided to hand her over to the Lord. “I invited all my relatives a day ahead of the marriage. I ensured that all rituals were held just as I will do in the marriage of my other daughters. I am happy to get Sonal married. Even her brother is happy,” said Sishupal

Sishupal wanted to fulfill Sonal’s desire. Hence, he decided to arrange her marriage with Lord Krishna on November 7. Like a normal wedding, invitations were sent to relatives asking them to attend the auspicious occasion a day ahead of the event.

Everyone was eager to find the youth who had agreed to marry a physically disabled girl. Sonal’s paternal aunt spilled the beans about the groom and told the relatives, “Kanhaiya ji has come from Vrindavan to marry Sonal.”

The bride’s younger sisters too were happy about the marriage. “We are happy that our didi is getting married. The best part is that Lord Kanhaiya is now our jija ji (brother-in-law).

During the marriage all rituals were followed, baraat arrived with baratis dancing to the band's tune. It was followed by sumptuous dinner, mehndi, pheres and bidai.

Sonal was then given a teary-eyed bidai with the groom to a temple from where she was brought back home by her brother. All relatives celebrated the event to the fullest.

While the marriage has become the talk of the town, parents are hopeful that Lord Krishna will now take care of Sonal’s medical requirements.