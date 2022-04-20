Gwalior: Man and his son drown in pit dug up for toilet

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his eight-year-old son drowned in a pit dug up for building a toilet tank at Mehgaon village, Gwalior on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 2 pm. The man, Sonu Jogi, had dug the pit to construct a toilet tank for his under construction house on his farm land.

Jogi's son, Aarav accidently slipped into the water-filled pit while playing, following which he also jumped in to rescue the boy but both of them drowned.

On getting the information about the student, the police rushed to the spot and took the bodies from the pit. After that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:29 PM IST