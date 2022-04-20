Gwalior: Collector freed land of woman and directs registrar's office to open at night to make its registry

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Collector freed the land of a woman from the clutches of land-mafia and directed to open the registrar’s office at night to make a registry of freed land in Gwalior on Tuesday.

Following the instruction of the Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, the registrar officer reached the office around 8pm and completed the registry of the freed land.

According to reports, the woman, Rajkumari Rajput had bought the land from Gyan Singh Yadav in Bahodapur worth Rs 2.5 lakh ten years ago. Later, Yadav captured the land and sold it to another person.

On Tuesday, Rajkumari pleaded for help from the collector during Jan Sunai. Acting on the complaint, the collector took immediate action and ordered Yadav to return the plot to Rajkumari. Along with this he also directed the registrar's office to open at night itself to make its registry in the name of Rajkumari.

Rajkumari offered her gratitude to the collector and the district administration. On the other hand, Collector Singh said that according to the instruction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the anti-mafia campaign would continue to provide justice to the weak people.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 02:33 PM IST