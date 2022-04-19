Gwalior: 26-year-old woman files complaint against her husband for having ‘unnatural sex’

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for allegedly having ‘unnatural sex’ in Gwalior, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman said that when she raised her protest against the act then her husband used to beat her up badly and even torture her by applying electric shock.

The woman, a resident of Morena district, told police that she married Iqbal, a resident of Badagaon locality of Gwalior in 2021. She was facing trouble since she reached her in-laws after marriage. Her husband used to force her for having unnatural sex and when she showed her protest, he used to beat up her brutally. She was suffering pain for the last one year.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP Maharajpura) Ravi Bhadauria said that following the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against the accused and the police started searching to nab the accused.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:31 PM IST