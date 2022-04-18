Gwalior: Administration demolishes houses of two habitual criminals including reconstructed house

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Following the demolition drive of the state government against criminals, the administration razed the houses of two habitual criminals including the reconstructed house at Genda Wali Sadak locality of the district on Monday.

The administration had demolished the house of one of the accused, Nehru Balmiki a month ago. The reconstruction of the house was also started following which the administration again razed the house.

The accused were identified as Nehru Balmiki and Kalu Balmiki, both of them were involved in drug smuggling. According to reports, there were 56 cases registered against Nehru Balmiki whereas 34 cases registered against Kalu Balmiki in different police stations of the city.

Superintendent of Police (SP Gwalior), Amit Sanghi said that both of them were vicious criminals of the district and they were known as the biggest smack smugglers in the region. They brought smack from other states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and used to sell it to the youth here through pouches. They targeted school and college going youths. Recently, the accused were caught selling smack around colleges in the city and currently lying in jail.

Inderganj City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vijay Bhadauria said that according to the government’s order the houses of habitual criminals built at illegally occupied government lands were being freed. Following the same, the houses of two habitual criminals of Inderganj police station were demolished.

