Gwalior: Former minister Imarti Devi expresses her displeasure over no place to hang Ambedkar’s posters

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Imarti Devi has expressed her displeasure over no place to hang Ambedkar’s posters on the occasion of his birth anniversary in the district.

Imarti has said that on one hand CM Chouhan talks about vote banks of Dalits, Schedule Caste people but on the other hand, there is no place in the city to put up posters of Baba Saheb on his birth anniversary.

Imarti made the above remark during talking to the media person here on Thursday.

She arrived here to garland the Ambedkar’s statue situated at Sugar Mill in Dabra tehsil of the district. Following which she said that Baba Saheb’s posters were not seen anywhere in the city and they were forced to prepare gates to put up the posters.

She further said that CM only talked about the Dalit votes but never talked about giving them their rights.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:48 AM IST