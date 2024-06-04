Gwalior Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024 Live: Bharat Singh Kushwah, BJP vs Praveen Pathak, Congress

(left) Praveen Pathak INC (right) Bharat Singh Kushwah BJP |

In the Satna Lok Sabha constituency, BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwah is leading with 37.6% of the votes, followed by INC's Praveen Pathak at 32.1%. The constituency, which saw a voter turnout of 59.82% on April 26, 2024, is witnessing a closely contested race. Stay tuned for more updates starting at 8 AM on June 4th.

Bharat Singh Kushwaha from BJP and Praveen Pathak from Congress are the 2 key candidates from the Gwalior Lok Sabha constituency. The Gwalior constituency voted 59.82% on April 26, 2024. The live results for the Gwalior constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, we will be updating the same.

The ruling party, continuing the tradition, dropped its sitting MP and chose a two-term MLA from Gwalior Rural Assembly, Bharat Singh Kushwah, and the opposition pitted INC stalwart Praveen Pathak.

The Gwalior Lok Sabha constituency is made up of eight assembly segments that cover the entire Gwalior area and parts of Shivpuri district. These eight assembly segments have an equal split when it comes to power sharing, with the ruling party having power on four seats and vice versa.

Gwalior gears up for a tough battle

BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwah is a two-time MLA from Gwalior, which makes him a known face in the constituency. On the other hand, INC stalwart Praveen Pathak has only been elected once as an MLA. This is the first general election for both candidates, and they both have enough experience and incentive to fight it out in the electoral field.

With both parties pitting seasoned politicians, it will be interesting to watch who claims their first ever MP seat.

What does the data say?

2019 Lok Sabha

The 2019 Lok Sabha Election was an easy feat for the ruling party, as they could see that the people were in favour of the saffron party and the 'Modi Wave' had begun.

BJP's Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar defeated INC's Ashok Singh, who was also defeated in 2014, by a margin of 1,45,319 votes. The winner managed to amass a total of 6,24,801 votes during the polling.

2014 Lok Sabha

The 2014 edition of the general elections was a quite close call in the district of Gwalior. The BJP dropped its star candidate, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who had been in power in the district for seven years, in favour of Narendra Singh Tomar.

Tomar was pitted against INC's Ashok Singh by a very close margin of 29,519 votes.

Voter data and analysis

According to the data, Gwalior is home to over 20 lakh eligible electors, out of the 20 lakh only 11.9 lakh people exercised their franchise and became voters. This marks a voter turnout of 59.6%, a seven percent increase from the previous election.

With a sex ratio of 864 females per 1000 males, Gwalior comes in the lower end when it comes to ranking the cities with higher sex ratio. Out of the 20 Lakh or so eligible electors, 10,74,855 are male and 9,20,798 are female.

What do opinion polls say?

Gwalior enjoys dominance of Royal Scindia Family. Madhavrao Scindia was ruled the constituency between 1984 to 1999. Gwalior has been a contested seat and both BJP and INC had their fare share of power over the constituency.

According to India TV CNX opinion polls, the ruling party is set to sweep the state with all 29 constituencies going saffron.