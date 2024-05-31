Morena Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Fight, Voting Dates, All You Need To Know

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Morena is all set to cast in the Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 7, along with 7 other Lok Sabha constituencies including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Bhind, Sagar, Vidisha, Guna and Gwalior-Chambal region.

Out of 29 parliamentary seats, Morena battle has been turned into an interesting one as BJP this time has fielded a new face, Shiv Mangal Tomar, whereas, Congress has put its faith in the ex-BJP leader Satyapal Singh Sikarwar.

Stronghold of BJP

Morena has been considered the stronghold of BJP. It has remained in power for 4 consecutive terms since 2004. Narendra Singh Tomar has won from the constituency twice (2009 and 2019) in 20 years.



However, at present Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as the speaker of state assembly and the MLA from Dimni, Congress is trying to give a tough fight to BJP by fielding an ex-BJP member Satyapal Singh Sikarwar, who joined Congress right after being expelled from the party citing anti-party activities as the reason.



Caste Equation

Morena comprises three significant communities including Dalits, Thakurs and Brahmins , which play a key role in the political dynamics of the constituency.



What does the data say?

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Narendra Singh Tomar from BJP was the winning candidate from Morena Lok Sabha seat whereas Congress's Ramniwas Rawat was the runner-up of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The total votes secured by Tomar was 5.41 lakhs, whereas Rawat managed to get 4.28 lakh votes. There was a significant margin of 1.13 lakh votes by which Tomar defeated his Congress counterpart.



Lok Sabha Elections 2014

In the Lok Sabha Elections of 2014, BJP’s Anoop Mishra was the winning candidate from Morena. He garnered 3.75 lakh votes against BSP’s Brindawan Singh Sikarwar who managed to get 1.84 lakh votes. Morena had a total of 1702457 voters registered in 2014.

What do opinion polls suggest?

The India TV-CNX opinion poll suggests that BJP is likely to win all 29 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024. However, if go by the ground reports, Congress has an edge over BJP here.