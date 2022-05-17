Gwalior: Jilted lover ends life after killing his girlfriend

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover on Tuesday morning ended his life by shooting himself after killing his girlfriend in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

The jilted lover, Girraj Katare (25) shot his girlfriend Sakshi Gupta (20) on her head on Monday around 8 pm when she was returning from the market.

According to reports, Sakshi was a resident of Bhonti village, Shivpuri district. She lived here in Murar locality of the district on rent for her studies. She had been living here for the last four years. She met with Girraj during her college and fell in love.

Girraj had also introduced her to his family members. Everything between them was alright but four months ago, the kin of Sakshi started searching for a groom for her.

Girraj was very serious about his relationship with Sakshi and four months ago he visited Sakshi’s house along with his sister-in-law for a marriage proposal. But, because of the difference in their caste, Sakshi's parents did not accept the proposal. Girraj even tried to elope but Sakshi did not agree.

On April 4, Girraj came to know that Sakhi got engaged and was going to tie-knot on June 21. Following which Girraj was upset and reached the market along with a country made pistol and shot her dead.

After committing the crime, Girraj fled from the spot. On getting the information about the incident, the police were searching for him, in the meantime they found Girraj dead in Gola Ka Mandir locality of the district on the next day. Bike and pistol were recovered from the spot.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:03 PM IST