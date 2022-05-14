e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Bhopal / D Shrinivas Verma new zonal head of police in Gwalior

D Shrinivas Verma new zonal head of police in Gwalior

Sharma who was removed from the post as he failed to reach on time the crime spot in Guna district

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

D Shrinivas Verma |
D Shrinivas Verma |
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IPS officer of 1997 batch and additional director general of police, Special Armed Force (SAF) D Shrinivas Verma will replace inspector general of police, Gwalior Anil Kumar Sharma (2002 batch) as new zonal head of the police force in Gwalior, as per a home department's order.

Sharma who was removed from the post as he failed to reach on time the crime spot in Guna district where three police personnel were killed in a firing by poachers of wild animals has been posted as an IG at police headquarters, as per the order.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: CM announces Rs one crore ex-gratia to each family of slain police personnel and shifting of... Bhopal: CM announces Rs one crore ex-gratia to each family of slain police personnel and shifting of...
Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:29 PM IST