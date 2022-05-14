D Shrinivas Verma new zonal head of police in Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IPS officer of 1997 batch and additional director general of police, Special Armed Force (SAF) D Shrinivas Verma will replace inspector general of police, Gwalior Anil Kumar Sharma (2002 batch) as new zonal head of the police force in Gwalior, as per a home department's order.

Sharma who was removed from the post as he failed to reach on time the crime spot in Guna district where three police personnel were killed in a firing by poachers of wild animals has been posted as an IG at police headquarters, as per the order.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:29 PM IST