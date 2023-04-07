Gwalior Cross FIRs: Rape accused professors' wife allege sexual exploitation and blackmail by complainant student's father

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of cross FIRs in Gwalior on Friday, a girl lodged a rape complaint against her professor, followed by the FIR by the professor's wife alleging rape by the student's father.

According to the initial FIR lodged by the girl student (23), alleged that Professor Santosh Yadav, resident of Model town housing society, allegedly raped her on pretext of giving her passing marks. She informed about this incident to her family members, following which an FIR was lodged.

However, the case took a surprising turn when the professor's wife reached the Sirol police station at night and accused the student's father. She alleged that her husband and the girl student were friends and that they were blackmailing her for Rs 20 lakh. She further claimed that the girl's father took her to a bushy area in Sirol and allegedly raped her.

As a result, the Sirol police registered a case of rape against the girl student's father, as well based on the complaint of the professor's wife. The case has become complex with cross allegations and FIRs involving multiple parties.