Gwalior: Criminals nabbed from state capital

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Morar police have arrested four listed criminals from Bhopal who had been booked earlier on charges of murder and theft in the district, said the police on Friday.

The police added that all the arrested accused have admitted to committing other crimes in the Gwalior district as well.

According to Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi, the police learnt that the accused involved in a theft bid at Gwalior branch of Manappuram Finance Ltd have been spotted in Bhanpura locality of Bhopal. ASP Mrigakhi Deka constituted a team headed by Morar police station TI Shailendra Bhargava, which left for Bhopal to nab the accused from the directed location.

When the police team reached the location, the accused tried to flee but were eventually detained by police personnel. On questioning them, they admitted to committing the theft attempt at Manappuram Finance Ltd centre and lifting a two-wheeler from Bansipura locality in Gwalior.

The accused were brought to Gwalior and were questioned at length, who admitted to committing five more burglaries and several murders in the district. During this, the accused also told the police that they had committed similar crimes in certain districts of Maharashtra too.

"All the arrested accused are listed criminals who have more than 25 cases registered against them. The accused are further being questioned," said SP Sanghi.

