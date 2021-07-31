Gwalior: Congress workers stage sit-in at 16 petrol pumps against price rise

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress Party staged a sit-in against the rising prices of essential commodities in Gwalior district on Saturday.

The party workers staged the sit-in on the premises of 16 petrol pumps in the city.

The workers chanted slogans against the state government and the central government.

District president of the Youth Congress Avaran Singh Kansana said that prices of essential commodities including petrol and diesel had gone through the roof.

Both the state government and the central government were not taking any action to bring down the prices, he added.

He further said that the governments should look into the matter and reduce the prices.