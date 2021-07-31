Gwalior: HC imposes fine on PS of SED, commissioner of Public Education Dept

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of the High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on two senior officers of the state government.

The court has directed principal secretary of the School Education Department Rashmi Arun Shami and commissioner of the Public Education Directorate Jayashri Kiyawat to deposit the amount within a week.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by a school teacher Suresh Sharma in connection with his pension.

The court further said if they fail to deposit the money, the principal registrar may take action against them to get the amount.

In the petition, Sharma said that the department had not solved his pension-related problems.

In 2013, the administration regularised the services of Sharma who was working as a contractual teacher and retired as a permanent teacher.

The education department did not add his services that he had provided before 2013. That affected his pension, so he filed a petition.

The court had asked the government to add his previous services to the ones he had provided before 2013.

The school education department, however, did not take any action for two years. Therefore, Sharma filed a petition in the court.