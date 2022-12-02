Gwalior: Congress MLA Ajab Singh, wife get two years of rigorous imprisonment in cheating case

Gwalior court sentences MLA, wife to 2-year rigorous imprisonment for cheating | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special designated court (MP/MLA) of District and Sessions court, Gwalior, on Friday, sentenced two-year Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to Sumawali Congress MLA Ajab Singh in a land fraud case. The court of ADJ Sushil Kumar Joshi also held MLA’s wife Shila Kushwah and one another person Krishna Gopal Chaurasia guilty in the case and awarded them two-year rigorous imprisonment, said public prosecution officials.

Police had registered a case under Section 420, 120-B, 294, 506-B, and 34 of IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the trio-Ajab Singh, his wife Shila, and Gopal Chaurasia for cheating in land deal. DPO Pravesh Dixit, talking to Free press, on October 6, 2012 PL Shakya had lodged a police complaint stating that he had purchased a 1600 square ft plot for Rs 7.43 lakh in Maharajpura from the trio.

However, later he found out that the plot he had purchased was already sold to other persons and even construction was also underway at the plot. The plot the accused had sold was government land, Shakya had stated in his complaint.

When Shakya asked the MLA to return his money that he had given for the land deal, the latter and other accused abused him, said public prosecution officials.