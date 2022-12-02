SP MLA Irfan Solanki accused of setting ablaze woman's house, escaped to Mumbai, now dramatically surrenders in UP

SP MLA Irfan Solanki accused of arson and extortion, spotted in Mumbai, surrenders in UP |

Absconding SP MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki have surrendered in the Jajmau arson and extortion case. Both surrendered after reaching the Police Commissioner's residence on Friday morning.

While he was surrendering his family, MLA Amitabh Bajpai, MLA Hasan Rumi and the others were present.

Samajwadi Party MLA Haji Irfan Solanki with his brother Rizwan surrenders. He reached the residence of Commissioner of Police Kanpur BP Jogdand with two party MLAs, Amitabh Bajpai, Hasan Roomi. pic.twitter.com/ymR2cSxejs — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) December 2, 2022

The MLA's family had presented many facts by holding a press conference. However, in the case of arson in the plot, there was a big disclosure from the forensic report. Inflammable material was confirmed at the scene.

It could not be confirmed whether the fire was caused by firecrackers. In such a situation, the forensic report was also pointing towards the conspiracy.

The Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan were absconding for 24 days. An FIR has been registered against both of them under serious sections in the Jajmau police station for burning the house of a neighboring woman.

MLA was in Mumbai

The MLA flew from Delhi to Mumbai using this forged identity card to evade arrest. The Aadhaar card carried his photograph but had his name mentioned as Ashraf Ali, the officer said.

Tiwari said the fresh FIR was lodged with the Gwaltoli police.

"The police have seized the computer and other gadgets that were used to forge the Aadhaar," he said, adding the police charged Solanki and six others under sections 212, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC.

Several police teams were conducting raids in several cities for the arrest of the MLA. While on his trail, the police team found that Solanki had gone to Mumbai from New Delhi.

The police obtained CCTV footage of airport terminals in the two cities that confirmed Solanki's entry and exit after the said flight landed, said the JCP.

The footage also purportedly showed that some people had come to the airport to receive the MLA. "All these people knew that Solanki was wanted in a criminal offence and that he was travelling on forged documents. They have also been made an accused," he added.

(With agency inputs)