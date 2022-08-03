Gwalior: BJP makes all the corporators leave for Delhi before Speaker’s election

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): All the BJP corporators of Gwalior Municipal Corporation were sent to Delhi by the party in a bus on Tuesday after the latter’s swearing-in ceremony so that Congressmen couldn't get in touch with them before the Speaker’s election.

The BJP has had a significant advantage in choosing the chairman up until this point, but if even one BJP corporators, including an independent, switched to the Congress, the Congress would gain the upper hand, said political observers.

As many as 34 BJP corporators and 24 Congress corporators won out of a total of 66 councillors. Senior party leaders had this planned. The corporators will meet senior party leaders in Delhi, such as state president VD Sharma. The corporators will return on the evening of August 4 and the election will take place on August 5.

Independent corporator joined Congress.

An independent corporator joined the Congress. Independent councilor Sunita Arun Kushwaha joined Congress from ward number 33 in the presence of Mayor Shobha Sikarwar.

