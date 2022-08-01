FDA seizes 7 quintal mawa in Bhopal ferried from Gwalior

FDA authorities with seized mawa in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team seized 7 quintal mawa here which was being transported from Gwalior on Monday. The consignment was brought by train to the state capital.

FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said, “17 baskets (about 7 quintals) of mawa were confiscated from Rambaran Pal, a trader of Pal Mawa Bhandar, Gwalior. Two samples of Mawa have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory. The consignment was transported ahead of the festive season.”

The officer appealed to people to be cautious and file a complaint with the FDA on finding any adulteration in sweets, mawa and other eatables. The complaint could be filed online on FDA’s website.

He added that identifying adulteration and filing complaints about the stale eatables by consumers can potentially lower the increasing rate of adulteration and help the authorities in taking action against the culprits. Consumers can learn about simple tests through the website of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Sweets are purchased abundantly during the festivals. Every year, the FDA collects sweets samples from various shops to keep a check on adulteration during the festival. Raw food items like oil, ghee, mawa used in preparing sweets like barfi, ladoo and such, are inspected by the FDA in surprise visits, FDA inspector Dubey added.

