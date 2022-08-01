e-Paper Get App

FDA seizes 7 quintal mawa in Bhopal ferried from Gwalior

Authorities urge people to remain cautious, file complaint on finding any food adulteration

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
FDA authorities with seized mawa in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team seized 7 quintal mawa here which was being transported from Gwalior on Monday. The consignment was brought by train to the state capital.

FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said, “17 baskets (about 7 quintals) of mawa were confiscated from Rambaran Pal, a trader of Pal Mawa Bhandar, Gwalior. Two samples of Mawa have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory. The consignment was transported ahead of the festive season.”

The officer appealed to people to be cautious and file a complaint with the FDA on finding any adulteration in sweets, mawa and other eatables. The complaint could be filed online on FDA’s website.

He added that identifying adulteration and filing complaints about the stale eatables by consumers can potentially lower the increasing rate of adulteration and help the authorities in taking action against the culprits. Consumers can learn about simple tests through the website of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Sweets are purchased abundantly during the festivals. Every year, the FDA collects sweets samples from various shops to keep a check on adulteration during the festival. Raw food items like oil, ghee, mawa used in preparing sweets like barfi, ladoo and such, are inspected by the FDA in surprise visits, FDA inspector Dubey added.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh govt hikes DA of state employees to 34 per cent
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalFDA seizes 7 quintal mawa in Bhopal ferried from Gwalior

RECENT STORIES

Good news for Mumbaikars! Water level in lakes at 88.80% despite dry spells

Good news for Mumbaikars! Water level in lakes at 88.80% despite dry spells

MSRTC to introduce around 100 pollution-free air-conditioned electric buses on Mumbai Pune route by...

MSRTC to introduce around 100 pollution-free air-conditioned electric buses on Mumbai Pune route by...

Registration of properties in Mumbai witnesses 15% rise: Knight Frank India report

Registration of properties in Mumbai witnesses 15% rise: Knight Frank India report

Monsoon Session: Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha members revoked

Monsoon Session: Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha members revoked

Mumbai: Central Railway registers revenue of Rs.135.57 crore from sale of scrap this year from April...

Mumbai: Central Railway registers revenue of Rs.135.57 crore from sale of scrap this year from April...