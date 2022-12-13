Gwalior: Artistes from Europe, US, Argentina, Israel to perform at Tansen Samaroh  

Gwalior: Organised by Utsad Allauddin Khan Sangeet and Kala Academy, Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Parishad, Bhopal, the five-day concert will begin on December 18 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artistes from Europe, US, London, Zimbabwe, Chile, Israel, Argentina will perform at the 98th world music concert - Tansen Samaroh - 2022. Organised by Utsad Allauddin Khan Sangeet and Kala Academy, Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Parishad, Bhopal, the five-day concert will begin in Gwalior on December 18.

The artistes include Tomas Carasco Gubnantis, Moa Nicholas Admands Gwera and Alfrendo Tosto (Chili), Blessing Chimang and Band (Zimbabwe), Avi Adir and Elex Ostapenko (Israel), William Rees Halfman (USA) and tabla player Pt Sanju Sahay (London).

The event will be inaugurated with a performance of playback singer Hans Raj. Students from Madhav Sangeet Mahavidyalaya (Gwalior), Dhrupad vocal by Ustad Vasifuddin Dagar (Delhi), flautist by Pt Nityanand Haldipur (Mumbai), and vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpandey will perform on the inaugural day.

Mohan Veena player Vishvamohan Bhatt, pakhawaj player Pt Dalchand Sharma (Delhi), vocalist Parveen Sultana (Mumbai) will also perform.

Besides performance, felicitation ceremony, exhibitions, workshop lectures will also be held under the event. Flautist Pt Nityanand Haldipur (Mumbai) will receive Tansen Samman for 2021 whereas Samved Society for Performing Arts, Mumbai, will be honoured with Raja Maansingh Tomar Samman. Pt Kiran Deshpandey from Bhopal will speak on Sahitya Aur Sangeet Srijan and Shashvati Pal from Delhi on practice and stage performance.