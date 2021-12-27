Watch video: Congress MLA 'fights' for chair in Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged over not being given chair in front row during Tansen Samaroh held in Gwalior on Sunday evening, Congress MLA from Gwalior (East), Satish Sikarwar left the programme in a huff.

The district administration offered him to sit in the second row but he refused to listen to him. He returned to the programme, only after the district administration arranged a chair for him in the front row.

According to reports, Sikarwar was invited in the programme by the organizers. When he reached the programme, he found that the organizers had not arranged a chair for him in the front row, while local BJP leaders were given chairs.

Terming it as his insult, Sikarwar raised his protest. This shocked the dignitaries including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was present in the programme as Chief Guest, Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and others. Sikarwar later left the venue in huff.

The district administration’s officials later convinced Sikarwar and arranged a chair for him in the front row.

Sikarwar, later, told journalists that it was his dishonour by the organizers. “I am an elected public representative. They (organiser) must know this. I returned to the programme because it was being organized in memory of Tansen,” he added.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 01:54 PM IST