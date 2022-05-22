Gwalior: Army man’s wife gang-raped, money extorted

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Wife of an armyman posted in Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly gang-raped by two persons, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused, who had recorded an obscene video, also extorted Rs 2 lakh from the victim.

The victim in her complaint told the police that she went to Gwalior Fair to purchase a gas stove where she met salesman Govind Thapak. As victim booked an automatic gas stove, Thapak came to her house for fitting the stove.

The accused raped the victim putting a sharp edged weapon and recorded a video. He later started blackmailing her and extorting money. He raped her on many occasion.

In 2020, Thapak along with his one friend reached woman’s house and gang-raped her. The accused again recorded a video. They later extorted Rs 2 lakh from the accused.

The accused were again demanding money from the victim, threatening to kill her children. She later narrated her ordeal to husband who suggested lodging a complaint.

Incharge of Murar police station, Shailendra Bhargava told journalists that a case had been registered against the accused and efforts were on to nab the accused.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:32 PM IST