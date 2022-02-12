Guna: Two cops injured as police team attacked

Guna/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank official sustained severe injuries after unidentified villagers attacked a police team that went to the village to nab a notorious criminal, sources said on Saturday.

The ASI identified as Pawan Sharma who suffered serious injuries in the attack is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guna. His condition is now reported to be stable.

According to reports, a police team from Myana police station went to Laharkota village early in the morning on Saturday. When the team raided the house of notorious criminal Ranku, unidentified persons started throwing stones at the police team. They later attacked with iron rods.

The police team somehow managed to rescue their injured teammates.

The police said that a case had been registered against unidentified assailants and efforts were on to nab the accused.

